SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local company has created a product they hope will help Springfield Public School students who are learning remotely.
Thursday morning, the Eastman Chemical Company delivered more than 1,000 desks made specifically for Springfield students to help make learning from home easier and more comfortable.
The desks were delivered to Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.
"If I think about all of the challenges and the adaptability required for last year and think about the challenges of the teachers and how they've had to adapt, the challenges faced by parents and by students with remote education, this is just the perfect opportunity for us to find a way to lean in and make those challenges a little bit easier," said Shawn Pace with Eastman.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were among those who attended today's gifting.
