BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's New Year's Eve and one local towing company is making sure everyone has a safe ride home.
New Year's Eve is historically a big night out for most people but it can also be extremely dangerous.
That's why one local towing company wants to make sure the residents in western Mass. get home safe with no issues.
"Just give us a call we'll come get you and bring you home," says Travis Watts.
He's the owner of 'Relentless Towing and Recovery' in Belchertown and this New Year's Eve they're offering free towing and rides for the second year in a row.
"It's non profit we aren't looking to make anything off of it ...it's not for advertisement. We are giving back to our community."
Last year Relentless Towing was able to help about 8 people get home safe in the towns of Belchertown, Pelham and Ware.
And this year they are hoping to give even more rides on one of the most dangerous nights on the roads.
"This year we are going to do the same towns and give a ride to anyone who doesn't want to drink and drive," notes Watts.
He says this not only helps the driver, but helps to insure that other drivers and their friends and family members will return home safely.
All you have to do is give Relentless Towing and Recovery a call at (413) 530-3804 and they'll tow your car and give you a free ride home.
No questions asked, all you have to do is show your drivers license and you'll be on your way!
Relentless Towing and Recovery will be available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with three trucks on call to help you out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.