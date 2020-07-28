EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local company is offering free training for those looking for a job.
With so many out of work because of COVID-19, they're hoping to attract those who may be looking for a career change.
If anyone is looking for a job, Golden Years Home Care Services in East Longmeadow is looking. The CEO said there is such demand for home health care workers, and they are willing to train candidates for free, something that normally costs thousands, with the guarantee of a job after graduation.
The home health care industry is booming. The problem is in this world of COVID-19, while more seniors and those needing assistance reportedly opting to stay home or transfer out of congregate living situations, there are not enough home health aides to go around.
“So what has happened is families continue to take their loved ones out of the various facilities because they don't want them to become exposed which has caused this huge need in-home health care,” CEO Mary Flahive said.
Flahive said before COVID hit, there was a growing need for more home health aides. Now, that need is greater than ever.
“When COVID became a reality, we determined we needed to put into effect a strategy to meet what we saw as two mounting problems,” she said. “The first was unemployment or underemployment of our community and the second was the rising need for home care or home health care.”
She said Golden Years had to get creative. The company is now offering a 75-hour certification course for free, something that would normally cost at least $1,500, and can help upon graduation.
“Not only can we guarantee a slot, we can almost guarantee full time,” she said.
The job of a home health aide can vary, she said, from helping with daily functions and personal care, to meal preparation, to music therapy. While she understands the hesitation of some who may have COVID-19 concerns, she said education and safety are part of the training.
“We are educating our caregivers to infection control, to the mandated use of PPE. We have all kinds of restrictions in place to keep our caregivers safe,” she said.
A win-win, she said, to fill the needs of seniors at their company and for those who are out of work.
Western Mass News checked in with other home health providers and found a similar need. The average wage is about $15 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.