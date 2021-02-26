SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local outdoor adventure company is pivoting their business as the desire for COVID-19 safe activities continues.
When it comes to learning how to ride a bike, we're told to get back up and try again when we fall. That's the same advice Nick Vautrin has applied to his business Pedal ‘N Party.
“Pedal ‘N Party started two years ago in Easthampton doing brewery tours. We had a big fight with the city and unfortunately, we were on the losing end,” Vautrin said.
Due to the fallout, Vautrin decided to find his business a new home. Pedal ‘N Party took its 15 passenger bike to Springfield where the city welcomed them with open arms until the pandemic hit.
“It’s been tough because the 15 person pedal bike, it’s a group adventure…not COVID-19 friendly,” Vautrin added.
However, not even COVID-19 could keep them down as they decided to make yet another pivot in business and changing the type of bike rental they would offer.
“This behind me is a hydrobike, the newest addition to Pedal ‘N Party. We’re growing our fleet, but this time, we’re growing in a COVID-19 friendly way” Vautrin explained.
Vautrin invested in five of these bikes, all of which will be available to rent from Brunelle’s Marina.
As for when you could take one of these out for a spin? They said as early as May.
“As of right now, we’re looking at May 22, which is our first rental, you can book it all at pedalnparty.com,” Vautrin explained.
Vautrin adds that as soon as he's given the green light, the other half of his business will be hitting the pavement once again.
“I’m not a quitter. A lot of people told me to sell the big pedal bike, but we’re not gonna do that. We’re going to let that succeed when COVID-19 allows us to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.