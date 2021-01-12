SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week's violence on Capitol Hill and the fear of COVID-19 cases rising across the Washington D.C. area has put many cities and states on alert ahead of the President-elect's inauguration.
One Massachusetts-based company, Everbridge, is working with the Department of Homeland Security to provide their risk-alert mass notification system, where they send mass-messages of updates and emergency alerts to everyone in that area.
Western Mass News spoke to Everbridge’s Senior Director of Public Sector Strategy, Brian Toolan, about how it all works.
“There are people who will opt-in to receive notifications from the jurisdiction. They can leverage the integrated public alert warning systems for the wireless emergency alerts, where they're pushing out a notification to all cell phones that are in a specific geographic region," Toolan said.
Toolan said their system is now in use by the Massachusetts state government, as well as many other states, to send out COVID-19 updates.
