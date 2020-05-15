SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funding your family may mean you need to scrape together some extra cash during these difficult financial times.
You probably have old technology lying around you don't even use - so Western Mass News is getting answers on just exactly how much its worth and how you can sell it.
"Phones are worth a lot of money for trade-in or cash, iPods, other tablets, gaming consoles if you don't play that anymore that could be worth some money, digital cameras some of these have some good value," said Gogeeks Computer Rescue owner Stan Prager.
Have any of these items sitting a drawer? Turns out they could put money in your pocket.
"You have a Samsung tablet you bought four years ago, has anyone sold it on eBay, if so what did they sell it for, how many people have sold it - what's the average price you can expect," Prager noted.
Prager spoke to Western Mass News via Facetime about suggesting to our viewers to go online and look at comparable prices for anything they're thinking of selling.
"eBay remains the best way to sell any product you have whether it's electronic or not," Prager said.
Keep in mind some items will be worth more than others
"A DSLR camera that probably sold for $700 you're going to get $45 for it," Prager explained.
He also said gaming consoles and tablets can be worth hundreds - and selling phones, in particular, will give you instant cash.
"You can go to a place called Flipsy, F-L-I-P-S-Y, they only do phones. they act as a broker for selling used phones," Prager explained.
It may be a surprise that old computers are more tricky.
"If you have an old computer or old laptop it's difficult to sell or get anything of value for it," Prager said.
But they can have a trade-in value - along with other items you have laying around.
"Amazon has a great program for all kinds of things," he said. "Home security, and other electronic devices and gaming consoles, phones and tablets what have you," Prager said.
For whatever Amazon takes the retail giant will give you a gift card to be used on their site.
"An Amazon gift card will get you anything from Amazon including toilet paper!" Prager noted.
Best Buy offering a similar program
"Best Buy has a large program. It has the widest range program out there," Prager said.
In return, the electronics store will give you credit - Prager told us a good option if you're looking to upgrade any tech while working from home or needing extra entertainment to get through the pandemic...
If you can't sell an item, they'll at least take it off your hands.
"A lot of these places, if they won't buy it from you, will recycle it for free," Prager said.
Keep in mind some sites may take a percentage of what you sell - so read the fine print. For example, if your item sells - you pay eBay 9 percent to a maximum of $50.
