HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Latino Outdoors Western Massachusetts partnered with several local conservation heroes and community groups to celebrate Latino conservation week. The group hosted a community event and guided hike at Anniversary Hill Park in Holyoke.
The event took place from 10:00 Saturday morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.
Latino Outdoors led guided hikes with the Holyoke Office of Sustainability and Kestrel Land Trust.
They also offered information on current conservation projects happening at the local green space.
Nueva Esperanza and El Corazon de Holyoke were also on-site with a free art activity for kids. Valley Bikes were there with a pop-up bicycle rental station and informational booth.
"There's a distinct connection between the community and the environment and this is just a way to bring it to the forefront as we're creating a space for the Latin X community here in western Mass," said outdoors leader Lucas McDiarmid.
McDiarmid told Western Mass News they are looking forward to more events like this where they can get the community outside to soak in the sun and fresh air especially after being limited to virtual events during the pandemic.
