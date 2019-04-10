LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Longmeadow resident is running in the Boston Marathon for Mass. General Hospital’s pediatric oncology team.
It's a department that’s close to his heart.
With less than a week to go, Jonathon Jasak, a correctional officer at the Hampden County Sheriff's office, is lasing up his running sneakers and getting ready to run his first Boston Marathon.
“I just want to finish that’s all that matters," Jasak said.
However, this isn't the first time Jasak has found himself fighting to get to the finish line.
“I felt a lump on my neck and went to the doctors, got it checked, they did a biopsy, and it came back positive," Jasak explained.
At age 21, Jasak was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found in young children.
“So they sent me out to Boston to Mass. General to the pediatric oncology unit I had six months chemotherapy, two months radiation, and a nine hour surgery," Jasak explained.
At age 39, Jaysak is cancer-free and running with the pediatric oncology team at Mass. General, the same department that treated him during one of the most difficult times in his life.
"They definitely saved my life. Without them, I probably would be alive. They gave me a three to 10 percent chance of living and without them, I probably wouldn’t be here," Jasak noted.
Jasak told Western Mass News he's been training since last November. His goal is to finish the marathon under four hours and do nine minute miles.
On Jasak's list of accomplishments lies beating cancer and now, he is hoping to add Boston Marathon finisher to that list.
“You know you take life for granted. Things come quick, so for them to save me and now that I’m married and have two children, I don’t want my kids to go through that or anyone for that matter, so if I can help in any way, I’m going to do that," Jasak said.
Jasak is looking to raise $ 6,500 for the pediatric oncology unit at Mass. General and he is just $500 shy of his goal.
If you would like to donate to the team, CLICK HERE.
