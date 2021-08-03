SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the local court system. When the shutdowns first began in March 2020, many cases got delayed both in Hampden Superior and Springfield District Court. Now, court officials said they are working through the backlog of cases.
The superior court clerk told us significant headway had been made in resolving cases that piled up due to the pandemic. In district court, we are hearing from families who said the pandemic has slowed the process down.
“I watched it happen, yet I’m still suffering here because I can’t get resolution,” said Annette Barrows.
It’s been almost three years since Barrows' mother, Michele, was killed after being hit by a car in Springfield while on the job as a crossing guard.
“Sheer torture…I don’t leave the house too much anymore even before the COVID happened,” Barrows added.
The man accused of striking Michele with his car still has not had his day in Springfield District Court. He is charged with a misdemeanor of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and when Western Mass News checked in with district court, they said the date had been moved from July to September 13.
Annette just wants to give her impact statement and see justice
“I just want it to be over. I need to be able to say ‘Ok, I went to court. It’s finally over. I don’t have to worry about seeing him ever again,’” Barrows explained.
That's just district court where misdemeanors and some felonies are tried, but even in Hampden Superior Court where the more complicated cases go, Hampden County Clerk of Courts explained, “...the last year and a half has been like a mariner navigating a storm.”
Gentile said her team has been tackling a buildup of cases due to COVID-19.
“We initially had a backlog of about 175 cases,” Gentile noted.
She said she and her team have refitted court rooms to be socially distant. They’ve been calling attorneys a month in advance to schedule cases to knock the backlog down via virtual proceedings.
“They’re either tried or possible plea or what other resolution they may have and we've really made some serious headway. We’re nearly caught up,” Gentile said.
She said the addition of a grand jury location at the Eastfield Mall has helped them keep pace with new cases coming in.
“The work doesn’t stop,” Gentile added.
We asked if the pandemic has changed anything in superior court for the better.
“There’s certain things that work very well with Zoom, especially in the civil sessions and so we've said we’re going to keep this going,” Gentile added.
In the meantime, for people waiting for cases to be heard in district court, they said the pandemic has elongated an already painful process.
“As this court case keeps going on and on and on, I have to keep reliving it,” Barrows said.
The superior court clerk told us the number of dangerousness hearings that have been brought forward during the pandemic is high, which she said puts a strain on both the district and superior court.
