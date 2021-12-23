SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The line to get a COVID-19 test at the Eastfield Mall was two parking lots over from the main testing site on Thursday.
The AMR testing site opened at 7 a.m. and had been non-stop ever since.
AMR told Western Mass News they brought in extra staff to keep the line moving.
"Currently we're doing about 65 tests every 15 minutes so were pushing through large amounts of people, getting them tested to make sure they can sit down at the dinner table safely knowing that they're not carrying the virus currently," said AMR Operations Manager, Patrick Leonardo.
The testing site closed at 11 A.M.
