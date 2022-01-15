SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Bitter cold temperatures Saturday forced the closure of some local COVID-19 testing sites.
Meanwhile, officials are warning of the dangers of being outside in the cold for extended periods of time.
"Single digits and then winds chills of -15 to 20 degrees as this morning would've been not the right conditions for anybody to be out nevermind COVID testing," said Patrick Leonard, western Mass, operations manager for AMR.
Leonardo said the safety of their employees is top priority and they're not only one shutting down the tents on Saturday.
The COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College and the Holyoke War Memorial were also closed.
Leonardo explained to Western Mass News the risk of staying outside in extremely cold temperatures:
"It can get extremely dangerous for anybody that's going out, especially any elderly, any children, elderly that are on any medications that can alter the way their body reacts to the cold," said Leonardo.
He added the warning sigs to look out for:
"If you feel it you start to shiver. That's your first sign that your body's trying to accomodate and warm up. Also at that point take the individual inside and slowly start warming them up. Again, take any wet clothing off and put some dry towels over them," Leonardo said.
According to the American Red Cross, hypothermia can become life-threatening quickly, but there are ways to prevent it.
"The recommendation would be not to go out, but if you do obviously wear several layers of clothing. they have special moisture-wicking clothing nowadays. 40% of the what of your body gets lost through your head so you know wearing a knit cap on your head, especially covering your ears because you know, your ears and fingers are most prone to frostbite," said Leonardo.
AMR's COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be back open Sunday from 9a.m.-3p.m. With extra personnel on hand to manage testing lines. Leonardo added that they're closely monitoring Monday.
