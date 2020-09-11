(WGGB/WSHM) -- Students will begin remote learning shortly and some parents are struggling to find a desk to fit their students’ needs.
That’s why two local creators teamed up to make the perfect desks for kids at home - all while providing a convenient set up.
Classes are about to begin for public school students across western Massachusetts.
With most students learning remotely, the need for at-home desks is greater than ever.
"The fact people are having to readjust their lives to accommodate the new normal, so we wanted to do anything we could to step in and provide assistance,” said Cody Davis of Davis Custom Furniture.
Two creators and family members - Joshua Vicente and Cody Davis - decided to put their creative minds together and make desks for young students.
"We saw the need for desks. I have godchildren, nieces, nephews, they needed desks. We decided to let’s stop what we are doing and figure out a solution,” said Vicente, owner of Innovative Integration.
After a few days of trial and error, Vicente and Davis decided on a design and materials to create the perfect workspace for students.
“The version we have today, there's been fine tuning along the way. All total, it takes us an hour and a half to produce a single desk,” Davis explained.
In the last week, they’ve sold about 60 desks and the orders keep coming in.
“As things continue to stay at an accelerated clip, that's been a little unexpected,” Davis noted.
The pair told Western Mass News their desks are made out of Baltic birch. Some of the woodwork is being done right out of Davis's home and larger production is taking place at Vicente’s shop in Lunenburg.
The creators said what sets them apart from other desk is you can assemble it in seconds and you can take it apart pretty easy as well.
"If the world returns to normal, you can pack it away under a bed and that would be perfectly fine,” Davis said.
Also, the desks are extremely durable, which says something about the quality.
"We've done videos that show a four-wheeler parked on top of it over a ton of weight sitting on top of it static weight,” Davis said.
Vicente added, “We know everyone is tight on money. We wanted it to be durable because kids destroy everything and we wanted it to be easy to put together and take a part.”
If you are interested in purchasing a desk, you can visit any one of these links provided below:
