SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Our team coverage continued with more on-road preparations underway.
The Springfield DPW was busy. Crews were coming in and out.
Roads were already pretty slippery, but local DPW crews across western Mass. were hard at work making sure road conditions are as safe as they can be.
Winter is far from over here in western Mass. with an ice storm hitting the area on Monday night and potentially another snowstorm coming our way on Thursday. Local crews are getting ready for a big week.
“Temperatures are cold enough, but if we do get something we’re going to have some kind of a freezing issue even if it’s rain,” Westfield DPW Director Francis Cain said.
Cain said around 20 trucks will be out all night salting and sanding roads.
“We kind of have a priority list so I imagine the number one priority is mains and then hills,” Cain said.
He said Westfield is expected to use around 200 tons of salt overnight Monday, a process he’s used to after this winter.
“First thing tomorrow we’ll be ordering more in stockpiles so, we always have it,” Cain explained.
Over at Interstate Towing in Chicopee, General Manager Stephen Gonneville said he had extra crews in place ready to respond.
“The main road should hopefully be pretty good. We’re worried about the secondary streets and the driveways. There’s going to be a lot of slipping out there,” Gonneville said.
He said this winter has been busy, especially compared to past years, and while the end is still far insight, he said their spirits are still high.
“It’s tiring. We’re very busy. The guys there, troopers there, working hard, this is our time to shine in weather like this. We have to be out when people are told to stay home. We’re the ones told to go out there and get them,” Gonneville said.
Gonneville said it's important if you see crews out on the road to slow down and move over.
