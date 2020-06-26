AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping a local dance group from putting on their annual summer show. They're just doing it differently this year.
For 28 years, the LHQ Danceforce & Wellness Studio in Agawam puts on an annual dance performance in the summer.
"Every year we do a recital in June and the kids have been practicing since then," said the owner of LHQ Danceforce, Lynn Haddin-Quinn.
But due to coronavirus restrictions, Haddin-Quinn said this year's practices took a turn.
"As of March, we went right online so we went into a virtual learning atmosphere which was new for everybody," she said. "There were teachers that were shy and just out of their comfort zone, didn't know how to U.S. technology, so there were a lot of loopholes."
Haddin-Quinn told Western Mass News they needed to make adjustments to the show which features 160 dancers this year, who have to follow social distancing guidelines.
"We normally do a finale with every single kid, so hundreds of kids on stage, and seeing we can't do that this year," Haddin-Quinn explained.
Despite not being able to have an audience physically come to the show this year, LHQ Danceforce came up with a different way to bring the show to its favorite fans.
"We're going to piece it together for our live watch party," Haddin-Quinn said.
Filming roughly 20-minute segments with each dance group on Friday and Saturday, the show will be put together for online viewing in the coming weeks.
"We have a lot to get through in two days so, the kids will run once or twice depending on how it goes, it's going to be hot, they're going to be in costumes," Haddin-Quinn explained.
Other safeguards, keeping each group to no more than 10, and masks for each dancer.
"I'm so super proud and this comes from everybody, this brought so much clarity to so much for everybody here," she said. "It was just a lot for everybody so I think this celebration just brings it all together."
LHQ Danceforce will announce the time and date for the watch party after filming this weekend.
