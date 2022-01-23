EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A local dance apparel and supply store joined in on the Girl Scout Cookie season.
Mary Ann's dance and more offered their storefront to local Girl Scouts today.
Western Mass News got in on the action. We spoke with the father of one of the scouts who said selling cookies has been a great adventure for him and his daughter.
"She's actually been learning so much not just her self confidence but learning how to interact with other people," said the parent.
If you missed the Girl Scouts, they'll be back at Mary Ann's dance and more on Feb. 4 from 10-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.