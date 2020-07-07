WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part 1 of Phase 3 is underway in the Bay State which means limited indoor and outdoor activities, some sports and also dancing is allowed again.
With Part 1 of Phase 3 in the reopening plan, the green light was given to dancers, and the All-Star dancers in Westfield are taking full advantage.
“When we opened a few weeks ago, we started outside in the parking lot,” said Kim Starsiak, owner of the dance studio. “It was hysterical. We'd have one part of the parking lot be hip-hop, one part would be tap, we'd have tap wars, they were tapping on the parking lot with these boards, and then we slowly transitioned people back into the studio."
With this dance group consisting of typically 20 to 30 kids, Starsiak said the number has dropped to 10 because of the pandemic.
“I think it's a combination of things,” she said. “I think parents are still nervous to be out and about, which everyone has their different reasonings."
With state guidelines limiting indoor spaces to no more than 40% of the building's maximum permitted occupancy, kids have to be split up.
“We'll have five in one room, five in the other,” she said. “We can go up to eight in each room and we have one instructor and one cleaning crew."
While instructors are constantly cleaning the floors, door handles and sanitizing spaces, boxes of tape are also set up keeping kids socially distanced. Starsiak said her goal is to make things as exciting and normal as possible.
“We try to make it fun,” she said. “So when the kids get there in the morning and they check-in, we don't say to go to your social distancing box. Like today is mermaid adventure so we say go to your island."
Practicing their dance routines on their islands these little all-stars are gearing up to show off their moves in a different way this year.
“We're going to try real hard to kind of keep the excitement and keep the celebration and give them something to look forward to and have some type of finalization to this year," she said.
The little all-stars will tape-record their final recital on Aug. 1, and then a movie theater-like showing will take place at Roots Athletic Field in Westfield come Sept. 12, where family and friends are invited.
