EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With posters hanging outside of their car, several dance students from the Hackworth School of Performing Arts had their very own parade in Easthampton on Saturday.
“We will get through this together,” said Moira Larson who helps out at the studio.
Like many others, she said she misses her friends.
“I came out because I am an assistant in all of their classes, and I really miss them, so it’s great to see them even if it is from a distance,” she said.
The parade started on Main Street.
It was a chance for students to drive by their teachers and see them face-to-face from a distance.
“Today's event is basically just a celebration of everything we have accomplished this year, and of course a way for us to see each other after we have to be in quarantine,” she said.
Jacob Matthews, who is a senior, said the studio has something else in the works.
“On top of all the Zoom classes we have been doing to continue our dancing, we have done a ton of recording around here, and hopefully we are going to put together this amazing video,” he said.
Meanwhile, a positive message came from Sophia McKenna.
“Stay safe and healthy,” she said.
