CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today marks Good Friday, and many in our area will observe the Christian holy day with prayer, song, and gatherings, but there's other traditions, especially among the Polish, meaning food.
A packed parking lot and an officer directing traffic.
That must mean it's Good Friday, which leads to lines stretching quite literally around Bernat's Polish Meat Products and Deli.
"We're calm," Melissa Bernat of Bernat's Polish Meat Products and Deli tells us. "Nothing to freak out about."
"It's not our first rodeo," said Greg Bernat.
Husband and wife Greg and Melissa Bernat own the do-it-all store.
If you ask Greg, he'll say the eight tons of meat that make the filling on the kielbasas is why people keep coming back.
"Natural flavors, no flavors, [and] no preservatives," added Greg.
Melissa does give him lots of credit for the pierogis, but says the hidden gem here is in the back of the store.
"The baked goods," says Melissa. "Can't forget about baked goods and candy."
Western Mass News spoke to one of the dozens of customers waiting in line to ask what keeps them coming back for more.
"I get my Easter kielbasa and my pierogi, and," says Debra Neveu. "I'm going to get some poppy seed bread."
After patiently waiting in line, now it's time for these happy folks to eat.
"We get joy out of bringing others joy," added Melissa. "Knowing they're going to gather with their family and have a great meal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.