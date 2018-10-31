SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- To eat it all or not? That is a question kids and their parents will asking after trick or treating tonight.
Here’s an option: one local dentist's office is asking kids to bring their Halloween candy to them.
It sounds like a cavity waiting to happen, but it’s all for a good cause.
On Halloween night, kids all over western Massachusetts dress up to go trick or treating and collect bags of candy.
However, in Springfield, Kool Smiles and Operation Gratitude is encouraging children to be selfless this Halloween and donate their treats to troops overseas.
Dr. Calvin Wilson of Kool Smiles told Western Mass News that they have been collecting pounds of candy for the last seven years and not only does it prevent his patients from getting cavities, it's teaching kids a valuable lesson.
“You know when you teach children to give back at a young age, so that will follow them throughout their lives and you know also doing something a little bit more than those that cannot receive some things," Wilson explained.
As a veteran, Wilson said that he knows just how the troops feel when they get a special package from home.
“You know, just giving us a brighter day, saying okay, there are people who are still out there who love us respect us and appreciate all that we are doing while we are being deployed," Wilson added.
If you do plan on donating the Halloween candy you trick or treated for, you can also add a little note or letter to the troops, making this experience that much more meaningful.
Once the candy is collected at Kool Smiles, the box is sent over to Operation Gratitude where they package it and distribute the sweets along with other special items to the troops.
If you’re looking to donate, Kool Smiles at 1070 Saint James Avenue in Springfield will be accepting candy until Saturday.
