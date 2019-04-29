CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Could taking too many selfies damage your skin and speed up the aging process?
A nurse who runs a dermatologist clinic in the U.K. said yes, that the blue rays from smartphone screens can do more damage than too much sunshine.
It has a lot of people talking today, but before you put that cell phone away, a local dermatologists weighs in.
A nurse and owner of a clinic in Wrexham, Wales reportedly said that electromagnetic rays, or blue rays, emitted from our phones can accelerate aging at what she calls an "alarming" rate.
Sara Cheeney claimed she's seen a sharp rise in the number of patients suffering from selfie-induced skin damage.
Chicopee dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy said hold on a minute.
"We don't know that. It does emit some blue light, but the amount you would get from one use is probably very very minimal, so it would have to be all day, every day for many years to have a significant effect," Lenzy explained.
Lenzy told Western Mass News that blue light is actually used by many dermatologists for treatment of some skin conditions.
"We actually use blue light treatments in the treatment of precancerous lesions and acne to decrease inflammation, so it's very interesting that it could possibly increase skin aging. I just think more study needs to be done," Lenzy added.
Lenzy said at this point, with no science to back it up, the theory that taking too many selfies, a.k.a. using your cell phone too much causes premature aging, is just that - a theory - but one worth looking into.
"I think it is worth looking into to see how much exposure to blue light would need to happen before someone would have increased risk of skin aging," Lenzy said.
For now, Lenzy said shes more concerned not about blue rays, but rays from the sun.
"Definitely, we know that excessive ultraviolet light can be harmful to the skin in terms of increased risk of skin cancer, rosacea, and even lupus," Lenzy said.
So at least for now, the selfie may be safe.
If taking too many selfies and those blue rays are a concern for you, blue light specific products that claim to block high-energy wavelengths coming from your digital screens are now on the market.
Some dermatologists also suggest lowering the brightness level on your screens to help prevent skin damage.
We did reach out to the clinic in wales for more information, but so far, no reply.
