SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New salt guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is getting a lot of buzz. The recommendations for reduced sodium levels is aimed at the food industry, so how will this affect you?

If you're someone who likes salty food, you'll want to know about the new sodium level recommendations out of the FDA. With studies showing high intake of sodium can put you more at risk of high blood pressure or heart disease, the FDA is hoping for big changes throughout the food industry.

"They are guidelines to help the industry who make processed, packaged, and prepared foods begin stepping down the level of sodium they offer in their foods,” said Big Y Lead Registered Dietitian Carrie Taylor.

Taylor broke down the new guidelines for us. She said this change is part of a gradual transition. The FDA hopes the food industry will slowly reduce their sodium levels to meet the recommended daily intake level - a 12 percent decrease over two and a half years.

"The objective is to bring, where the average Americans are intaking about 3,400 milligrams of sodium, closer to 3,000 with the ultimate goal, hopefully over the course of a decade, to get closer to the 2,300-milligram recommendation,” Taylor added.

These new guidelines mean your favorite brands might start reducing their level of sodium, but this is only a recommendation and is not required of manufacturers - at least not yet.

Some customers told Western Mass News they think the change is a good thing.

“It may taste a little different, but I think it's going to be better for everybody because there's too much sodium in a lot of the products,” said Marcia Hutchinson.

Others said they were already making health-conscious decisions when reaching for food on the shelves.

“I try to keep salt out of the diet, but some things come with it and it's just a necessary evil,” said Stephen Senecal.

So where will consumers see noticeable changes?

"Bread that you pick up in the bread aisle, or ready to eat cereals, soups as well as sauces, or if you're out to eat at a restaurant,” Taylor added.

We reached out to approximately a dozen local restaurants, along with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. They said they are still reviewing the guidelines to see how this will affect their daily operations.