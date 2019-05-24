SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and for many, that means it's time for picnic planning and grilling.
With warm weather anticipated for the holiday weekend, we spoke to a local dietitian with the latest Do’s and Don’ts when it comes to outdoor food safety.
Memorial Day is finally here, which kicks off summer with lots of outdoor fun.
"People are going to the parks, maybe having picnics in their backyard," said Paula Serafino-Cross with Baystate Medical Center.
With warm temperatures in the holiday forecast, grilling in the sun sounds like a good time, but Serafino-Cross warns, if you’re not careful, it could make you sick
"This is a perfect storm for food-borne illness," Serafino-Cross explained.
Serafino-Cross told Western Mass News that it's a common time of year for her to see illnesses like e-coli in patients
"It can actually cause kidney failure. That is a very serious disease and it can come from contaminated meats not cooked properly," Serafino-Cross said.
Another food-borne illness: listeria.
"That comes from things like soft cheeses and dairy that's unpasteurized," Serafino-Cross noted.
All from food being left outside That's because when it's out in warm weather after just two hours, bacteria begins to grow making the food you're eating hazardous.
Food prep is also critical.
"Have safe preparation of food and that means washing our hands and keeping raw meats and chicken separate from our vegetables," Serafino-Cross added.
Also, Serafino-Cross said to pack a cooler to put food on ice and use a food thermometer when in doubt. Cold food should be kept under 40 degrees and hot food above 140 degrees.
