NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While discussions on recreational cannabis delivery took place Tuesday, medical marijuana patients are now able to receive their product at home.
One local dispensary said it's becoming a vital part of the business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our delivery service really allows people to access their medication right at their front doors,” said Amanda Rositano, president of New England Treatment Access (NETA).
For about a month now, NETA has given its medical marijuana patients in western Massachusetts a new option to receive their prescriptions.
They said delivery is now available to patients in 40 cities and towns across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.
Those orders are delivered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
"Especially in this COVID environment in which people are reluctant to go out, many people are stuck at home. This really allows people to have access to the medicine that they need,” Rositano added.
Rositano told Western Mass News the delivery service is reaching new patients who aren't comfortable venturing out at all and it's receiving excellent reviews.
"Nearly 80-percent of our patients who use the delivery service, this is the only way they're making their purchases now, so we're really seeing quite the adoption rate of people engaging with this service,” Rositano explained.
Addressing coronavirus pandemic concerns, Rositano said the company's delivery drivers are trained to keep the transaction as safe as possible.
"All of our drivers will ensure that they're masked, socially distant, as little contact as possible when you have your order delivered to your door,” Rositano noted.
While this new service is for medical marijuana patients only, NETA hopes to see it expand to all customers in the years to come.
"We're absolutely interested to extend this service to our adult use customers over time and we look forward to the different ways we can do that as the commission considers adult use regulations right now," Rositano said.
Rositano wouldn't go into the specific safety protocols when it comes to their delivery drivers and the product they're carrying, but she said there have been no incidents where safety was a concern.
