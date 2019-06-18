CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new questions after a Holyoke High School teacher was removed from the school last week amid allegations of inappropriate messages with a student.
Many parents are now wondering how schools monitor teacher and student interaction.
Chicopee Public Schools said with technology and communication tools constantly changing, they make sure they remind their teachers and staff about their digital communication and social networking rules.
"We bring it up every year. Even when we think we have a handle on social media and all the apps, something new comes up. We do remind staff members and principals do it over in their faculty about the policy that we do have," said Alvin Morton, assistant superintendent for student support servies at Chicopee Public Schools.
Monday night on Western Mass News, we showed you exclusive screenshots of inappropriate messages allegedly sent from a Holyoke High teacher to a tenth grade student.
The teacher was removed from the school last week and will not be returning to the district.
The investigation has sparked new question about how school districts allow teachers to interact with students.
Chicopee Public Schools shared their policies with Western Mass News.
"We have a digital communications and social media policy that we go over annually with our principals and the principals go over it in their first faculty meeting and then we have a legal compliance officer that does our new teacher orientation, so that policy is rolled out for all the new teachers who come into the district, so they are aware of the policy," Morton explained.
The district's digital communication and social networking policies state:
Employees may not list current students as 'friends' on networking sites
All digital communications with students should be through the district's computer and telephone system, except emergency situations
Employees will not give out their private cell phone or home phone numbers without prior approval from the superintendent
"We just want to make sure for safety and security purposes. Obviously, you're in a position of power. You're in a role model position and you're there to provide what's in the best interest of the student," Morton added.
Chicopee administrators add that as soon as they hear about a situation or a claim comes forward, they immediately investigate and bring in the proper authorities, with their findings possibly leading to termination of that employee.
