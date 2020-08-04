SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has received several calls about students wearing masks at school.
Many are concerned their kids might get in trouble for not wearing a face covering, damaging it, or forgetting it at home. Others want to know what to do if a family can't afford masks.
“I have a couple of questions. I wanted to ask about the kids going back to school and it was about the masks,” asked Lolita Kelly, Springfield grandmother.
Kelly called our Western Mass News School Authority line concerned about her grandchildren in second and third grades wearing masks in school, so we're getting answers.
School superintendents across western Mass understand the new face-covering rules in school are tough and will take time to adjust to, although much is still unknown.
“We’re still working out the exact details,” said Stefan Czaporowski, Westfield Public Schools superintendent.
Several school districts, such as Westfield and North Berkshire, are already preparing for the mask order.
“We will provide them with a mask every day if we need to,” said John Franzoni, North Berkshire superintendent.
Czaporowski said they have enough disposable masks and PPE to get them through January.
“Our plan is to provide masks under any circumstance if a student doesn’t have it, because we don’t want that to be a reason a student can’t attend school,” he said.
Franzoni has done the same along with both school districts adding in mask breaks and outdoor class time when available.
“We will have exceptions for students who have a medical reason, some type of social or emotional challenge and we will make accommodations,” Franzoni said. “If it’s a case where a student or family does not believe in wearing the mask, we have had some conversations with those families and are working on a remote learning plan for them.”
If a child rips their mask off, damages it, or defies the order, both Franzoni and Czaporowski said possible penalties for that are not worked out just yet, but their main focus is education.
“We’re trying to communicate with our families that this is the new reality that we have for school to keep to keep everybody safe,” Franzoni said.
Western Mass News did reach out to Chicopee and Springfield Public Schools. Both said they do have masks if a student is without. As for sending your child to school if they can't wear a mask, each school district has a case-by-case basis to handle that.
You can contact your superintendent to find out more.
