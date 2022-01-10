SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With sub-zero wind chill forecasted to hit our area Tuesday, some local school districts are closing their doors.
Springfield, Chicopee, Lee, and North Adams public school districts will be closed Tuesday.
As for private and charter schools, the list includes Baystate Academy Charter, Curtis Blake Day School, Holyoke Community Charter School, Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School, and Paolo Freire Social Justice Charter School.
Western Mass News spoke with students and parents to get their reaction to the news.
“Yeah, I think it’s a good decision,” said Putnam Vocational Technical Academy junior Tiara Figueroa. “It gives us students a chance to get a break from the school and all the work that we have to do.”
Figueroa spoke with Western Mass News after receiving word that she will be staying home from school on Tuesday due to cold temperatures in western Massachusetts.
“I'm not gonna lie, when I found out, I was very happy about it,” Figueroa admitted.
The Springfield school district spokesperson told us that all Springfield public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the projected cold.
In Chicopee, students will also be spending the day at home, but that is not the case for the whole building. Essential staff are still being asked to come in.
We also talked to Nicole Lafleur, whose daughter is a junior at Putnam Technical. She said that the closure is not a problem, but it would have been a different situation if her daughter wasn't as independent.
“If she was younger and she was in elementary school, as a parent, a working parent, I might say… I'd have to get up and probably lose work,” Lafleur told us.
She added that she would have helped out if school was in session.
“Definitely driven her in,” Lafleur said. “I wouldn’t have let her walk. I definitely would’ve taken a little bit of time to drive her in the morning, go to work late. It’s definitely better than losing a day.”
We also brought questions to Priscilla Ress of Eversource on how you can prepare for the cold at home.
“Are there drafts coming into your home? Are there ways to protect the windows and make sure that you’re not drawing in that cold air? Maybe put some blankets up,” Ress said.
She added that you should make sure you have a designated warm room in case you do lose power.
“Make sure it’s as insulated as it can be, and maybe that will be a way for you to stay safe in case we do have an outage in such extreme cold,” Ress said.
You can find a full list of closings and delays here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.