SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In coronavirus hot spots all across the country, the number of children becoming infected with the virus is on the rise.
Of course, it's a big concern on the minds of many parents.
A local pediatrician is helping to dispel some of the myths associated with COVID-19 when it comes to kids.
The science behind COVID-19 infection seems to be changing all the time.
We checked in with a longtime pediatrician at Baystate Medical Center to help us sort through it all and get the latest on keeping our kids safe.
In coronavirus hot spots like Florida, child hospitalizations from COVID-19 surged 23 percent in just over a week's time.
Why is that, when some scientists have said children aren't as likely to catch the virus or become as ill?
“I think parents are trying to keep their kids safe, right? And in this world of COVID, there's a lot of websites and a lot of information that's not correct and they're looking for answers,” said Dr. John O’Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
O'Reilly said look at the science which shows there is a great link between community spread in adults and the rate of infection in children.
“It looks like going back to China that the adults had the illness first and the kids followed, which is the reverse of the typical flu or viral patterns that we see, so it’s not surprising in a place like Florida and Arizona where the rates of positivity are shooting up, that the kids rates of positivity will follow,” O’Reilly said.
Also in Florida, five children have now died from COVID-19.
“It is very rare for a child to die of COVID,” O’Reilly explained.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that children 10 and younger have fewer of what's called ACE-2 receptors, a protein that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to grab onto and infect human cells.
“With less receptors, they're going to get less of a viral load, so their immune system has more of a chance to catch up with that COVID virus and stomach it before it spreads to the rest of the body,” O’Reilly noted.
Viral spread within the community is also a good compass to use when it comes to considering things like going back to school. Again, O’Reilly said, look at the data.
“If there's a high viral spread in the community, above five percent, then it probably makes sense not to have your kid go to school. Right now, in Massachusetts, we're at one or two percent,” O’Reilly added.
O'Reilly also said it is a myth that doctors offices are not safe. Considering the childhood vaccination rate at one point earlier in the pandemic dropped 60 percent, he is urging parents to make those appointments.
