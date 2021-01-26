SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has gotten answers on how COVID-19 affects our lungs, how the vaccine affects those with allergies, and how it might impact pregnant women.
But what about couples planning to get pregnant?
Western Mass News got answers from a local doctor on how the vaccine impacts fertility.
“When we don't know information, it can be really hard to make decisions,” Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baystate Medical Center Kathaleen Barker said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is making its way across the nation, and health care experts said there is not enough testing or data to say for sure how this weapon against the coronavirus can impact fertility.
“There is no data that is in the scientific literature that supports that the COVID vaccine has any adverse effects on female fertility,” Barker said.
Barker said the unlikely risk does not outweigh the known dangers of contracting the virus itself.
“So we know that one thing is really dangerous, and we don't have data on the other, and so we want people to weigh those two risks that not getting the vaccine isn't necessarily safe because not getting the vaccine could increase your chances of getting COVID-19 and we know there are very serious effects from that,” Barker explained.
It's important to note that there has not been significant testing on women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on their ability to get pregnant.
Barker said your primary care doctor could better assess your personal medical history, but there is no evidence that the vaccine has any negative impacts on reproductive health.
The virus itself, however, may not be as kind.
Studies from Miami University showed the COVID-19 virus and impaired sperm function were found in men who died from the virus. While this is a step forward in research on the virus impacting fertility and if it can be sexually transmitted, Barker said the vaccine would fight against complications like this.
“Any time somebody has a critical illness, a really severe critical illness from a variety of reasons, we do see a temporary usually negative impact on fertility for the body's way of saying I'm working really hard to fight off from so we're going to conserve energy and not put it towards recreating another human,” Barker explained.
She said public health leaders were monitoring effects and collecting data on this to get a better sense of it.
“I would strongly encourage people when they have the opportunity to get vaccinated, it's safe, vaccines work, and waiting for an infinite amount of data may be too late,” Barker advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.