SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. government has reached a deal with drug manufacturer Pfizer to make 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.

Pfizer has been fast tracked in the development of this vaccine.

We spoke with a Baystate doctor about how officials could have to determine who would receive the shot first.

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December …

“Pfizer has taken a fair amount of risk and they're rolling the dice and they're ramping up manufacturing right now, creating doses, and they're doing that because it's the right thing to do,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at a press conference Wednesday.

At a press conference at the Connecticut Pfizer location Wednesday, state officials and company representatives spoke about the $1.95 billion deal to produce 100 million COVID-19 shots by the end of the year.

“We received fast-track status last week for the vaccine. What does that mean? Well, when a sponsor receives that it puts you in a position to really interact seamlessly with health authorities in the United States. That helps you to go fast. You don't sit and write a 100 page document, send it for review, wait 45 days and hear the outcome,” said John Burkhardt, senior vice president of research and development at Pfizer.

Officials said the vaccine hasn’t received FDA approval yet as it has to clear one more set of trials.

“Preliminary data from the study shows good immune response from patients vaccinated and we plan to start the large-scale clinical trial before the end of July, involving 20,000 to 30,000 patients,” Burkhardt explained.

Dr. Armando Paez, chief of the infectious disease division at Baystate Medical Center, added, “What’s really good about this vaccine is that it can be…it can be manufactured much faster compared to the traditional vaccine.”

With only 100 million doses to start and a country of more than 300 million people, Paez said officials will have to prioritize who gets the vaccine first.

“Workers who are attending the sick, I think, will be prioritized,” Paez explained.

Paez told Western Mass News that it’s balancing act that has to be considered carefully against the power of the virus

“You also have to balance it with who are at risk of getting infected, not just those who will have bad complications,” Paez noted.

Under the agreement, the shots will be provided at no cost to people and the U.S. government will be able to buy an additional 500 million doses later on.

It’s part of Operation Warp Speed, a Trump administration plan to develop 300 million effective vaccine doses against the virus by January of 2021.

The goal is buy vaccines before they are deemed clinically safe and effective, so doses can be ready once the FDA gives them the green light.

“It shows commitment of the government to really face this pandemic,” Paez added.

Pfizer’s vaccine is being developed in conjunction with Biontech, a German company.

At the press conference in Connecticut, it was learned the vaccine won’t be manufactured at that particular Pfizer location.