SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many parents are keeping a closer watch on their kids following Wednesday's abduction and many children may be asking a lot of questions and have concerns about their own safety.
As a parent, what do you say?
How can you not, as a parent, think twice about your child walking home from school or practice after yesterday's incident.
Tonight, we dig deeper on how to discuss safety with your kids, without scaring them.
News of the Springfield abduction spread quickly on the news and on social media as the search for the little girl played out. Many parents watched it unfold, wanting to protect their own kids.
However, what is the best way to approach that conversation?
"The first thing you have to do is be realistic. These kinds of problems are very rare. There actually aren't a lot of people out there who have these types of problems. The incidents of these kinds of problems are very rare," said Dr. Jalil Johnson, manager of psychiatry at the Center for Human Development (CHD) in Springfield.
Johnson said actually having the conversation is the first step, starting with the basics.
"You could say, if you notice anything suspicious, make sure you can find an adult that's close in proximity, so you can talk with them as quickly as possible, but just to have their eyes and ears open for that sort of thing, but not in an alarming way so that they're afraid," Johnson said.
If your child is anxious, for example, about walking from school or practice or a friend's house, encourage strength in numbers.
"I would encourage children to spend time with each other, to walk together, and to be together, especially if they have those kinds of concerns," Johnson said.
Johnson said try not to put your child in a bubble and keep a normal routine. For example, if your child walks home from school, resist the urge to start picking them up.
"I don't think I would have that kind of hyperactive response. This sends a message that this is prevalent or likely to happen. I would try to be the voice of reason and remain calm," Johnson noted.
Johnson said the best thing to do is to keep checking in with your child, encourage them to ask questions, and again, remind them that these incidents are extremely rare.
