SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – As the omicron variant continues to spread, some experts are advising people to reconsider which face masks to wear.
Western Mass News got answers from Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Robert Roose.
“Some experts are beginning to recommend moving away from cloth masks,” Dr. Roose told us.
He said that although some health experts are shifting gears away from cloth masks, he recommended following guidelines from the CDC.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not updated their guidance to say only this type of mask is better than other sorts of masks,” Dr. Roose explained. “So I think the science is still evolving.”
The standing CDC guidance for face coverings recommended that people wear masks that are two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, which includes cloth masks.
They also stressed that people completely cover your nose and mouth.
“This may evolve over the next few weeks or so, but a standard procedural mask like this that can be found many places, has seemed to be very effective for the prevention of SARS-CoV2, both for the person wearing it and not breathing in droplets but also protecting others,” Dr. Roose explained.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health experts discouraged the general public from buying n95 masks as healthcare workers were facing a shortage of PPE, but that has since changed.
The CDC only advised people not to wear masks with valves or vents or a material like vinyl that make it hard to breathe.
As the highly contagious omicron variant sends COVID-19 case numbers to surge, Dr. Roose said that it is important we continue to take all precautions to stay safe.
“I would encourage, first and foremost, wearing these masks, wearing them consistently and being sure they're adequately fitting,” he said. “Some people may double up on them, that may not be a bad thing as long as you can breathe adequately through them.”
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health currently advises that all Bay State residents wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, but it is not required unless mandated in particular communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.