SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the suspect that was charged with kidnapping a young Springfield girl is speaking out.
They tell Western Mass News Miguel Rodriguez has struggled with mental health.
"Miguel did have a history of schizophrenia, paranoia," Miguel's sister tells us.
Miguel Rodriguez, the suspect charged with kidnapping 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia has suffered from mental illnesses.
His sister, who didn't want to be on camera, tells Western Mass News their family tried everything they could to help Miguel, from calling the cops...
"Multiple times cops have come here because of him and they didn't take him, they didn't take us serious," explained Miguel's sister.
To admitting him to the hospital...
"My brother was under medication and he was not medicating himself," stated Miguel's sister.
Finally reaching a point where they felt their resources were exhausted
"What else can we do?" asked Miguel's sister.
We're getting answers to that question: what can you do if you find yourself or someone you know in a similar circumstance?
Dr. Elaine Campbell from River Valley Counseling Center tells us it's something she sees families struggle with far too often.
"People turn eighteen and people say, 'I'm not taking those meds anymore. I'm not going to therapy anymore'," explained Dr. Campbell.
Dr. Campbell says helping family members who don't recognize they need help can be nearly impossible.
"You can go through the court system to try and get someone to take over guardianship of that person and force help, but a lot of families don't have the resources to do that," said Dr. Campbell.
Patients can be admitted to the hospital, but sometimes not long enough for medication to kick in.
"They're only kept under the conditions of imminent risk, they're at risk to harm themselves or someone else," continued Dr. Campbell.
Dr. Campbell's best advice in emergency situations is to call first responders.
"The police forces in this area have done a lot of training with people with mental health issues," stated Dr. Campbell.
But it's important families understand that actions to get help are voluntary.
"It's hard when the family member themselves don't recognize or want to get help," added Dr. Campbell.
So Dr. Campbell says the best thing family members can do is be involved in treatment plans and be supportive of loved ones.
Anyone feeling little support should also consider seeing a therapist. It can help take tremendous stress off their shoulders.
