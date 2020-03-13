SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We hear a lot about social distancing and terms like flattening the curve.
As logical as it sounds to keep the appropriate distance from each other as this plays out, there are real concerns about social distancing being the key to stemming the flow of COVID-19 and in turn, giving hospitals the time and space to deal with the spread of this virus.
The number of closures are coming in seemingly by the minute, all intended to limit social interaction called social distancing.
"Social distancing is what's occurring right now as we're canceling gatherings, sporting events, some schools are closing down. It's the right thing to do to halt the spread of the virus," Dr. Jonathan Bayuk of Allergy & Immunology Associates of New England tells us.
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk is also Division Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Baystate-UMmass Med School.
"There is no reason to panic at all, but no one wants to be sick and there are certain groups within the population that are at higher risk and we want to protect them," explained Dr. Bayuk.
Dr. Bayuk tells Western Mass News history proves social distancing works.
Studies show in the 1918 influenza pandemic, the first cases of flu were reported in Philadelphia in September.
The significance was downplayed.
A large parade was held and hospitals were inundated with nearly 50,000 cases.
12,000 died.
During that same epidemic, St. Louis instituted immediate social distancing and saw far fewer fatalities.
Most recently...
"The example of Singapore and the Chinese have done a very good job. We should have been on top of this quite a long time ago, but we weren't, so now the best thing we can do is slow things down and get a handle on it," says Dr. Bayuk.
The term is called flattening the curve.
When social distancing is not practiced, events, for example, continue and so does the spread of the virus.
That red curve represents patients who become infected at the same time, flooding hospitals at the same time.
However, when social distancing is practiced, we stay away from each other.
The spread slows down.
"You try to push off the rate of infection so you flatten out the curve, so you try to make it take place over a longer period of time where you don't have a whole ton of people all at once who are coming down with the illnesses," said Gov. Charlie Baker.
And therefore, overwhelm the healthcare system.
"It gives the healthcare community the time to deal with it. It slows down the virus itself. It gives us time to get treatment and potential vaccination. That's the right thing to do," added Dr. Bayuk.
What is the distance recommended for social distancing?
The CDC says coronavirus is known to spread from person to person through droplets from a sneeze or cough, which can travel about six feet.
