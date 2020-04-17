(WGGB/WSHM) -- Doctors and first responders have been working tirelessly on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus.
One local doctor's kindness has traveled all the way to Canada, touching the lives of a mother and her son during this trying time.
Doctors and nurses are spending countless hours battling COVID-19.
Local emergency medicine physician Dr. Morris Leibowitz told Western Mass News that it hasn't been easy.
"At work, which is moderately more stressful than it has ever been or my daily life personally, which is moderately more stressful than it has ever been, but no more stressful than everyone else,” Leibowitz noted.
Despite the countless hours, Leibowitz has been working during the coronavirus crisis and has still made it a priority to keep his promise to send something to someone special.
“He sent us a letter and it says like I've been thinking a lot about you and a really caring letter,” said nine year old Jaiden Mateo.
Mateo and his mother, Nazneen Khan, live in Toronto. They reached out to Western Mass News to share the nice gesture Leibowitz made during this pandemic.
Leibowitz sent a letter with words of encouragement - keeping up with a promise he made them two years ago - to send a message at least once a month.
“It's kind of like surprising that he has enough time to get something for me and then ship it to me and I think it's very kind of him,” Mateo noted.
After first meeting while on vacation, Mateo and Leibowitz have stayed in close touch, thanks to these monthly mailings.
"Here you have this frontline worker from the us, who is fighting for PPE for his staff...and making this connection with this Black-Latino boy from Toronto, Canada, who faces lots of adversity in his life...and it means a lot to me,” Khan explained.
Once it's safe, Mateo has plans to visit with Leibowitz again.
"He could come here to Canada and we can like do something or go to a baseball game or go to an art museum or something like that,” Mateo noted.
In the meantime, their bond will remain strong.
"I feel about him like he's my grandson and he feels like I'm his grandpa and he's very concerned about me and I find that very touching. He means a lot to me,” Leibowitz said.
