(WGGB/WSHM) -- A major development in the fight against COVID-19 was announced Wednesday.

Pfizer reported a 95 percent efficacy rate in their vaccines clinical trials, with no real safety concerns.

Additionally, a new at-home rapid test has been approved by the FDA.

“The news from Pfizer and BioNTech regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine is a very promising development,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.

Roose expressed cautious optimism to Western Mass News as Pfizer and BioNTech report unheard-of success at the conclusion of their phase three trials.

“What that means is that nobody developed severe symptoms that needed them to be hospitalized,” Roose noted.

What’s more encouraging is that Pfizer isn't the only drug maker seeing success.

“We’ve now seen news from Pfizer BioNTech and also Moderna, a company based in Massachusetts…both using similar technology to create immunity to the coronavirus and both are showing effectiveness around 95 percent,” Roose explained.

That competition towards innovation is something Roose and UMass microbiologist—Dr. Erika Hamilton both agree will help when it comes to distribution down the line.

“This is a massive undertaking. There aren’t that many vaccine production companies across the world and so it’s going to take a lot of effort to make this vaccine in enough doses to vaccinate the world and then get it to different places,” Hamilton added.

Roose said, “I know Pfizer has promised to be able to produce about 50 million vaccine by the end of this year, which I think about twelve-and-a-half million will be for the United States.”

As far as when we could see either company gain FDA approval to begin this manufacturing process, Roose said, “Pfizer, and I would imagine Moderna to follow, will be seeking emergency use authorization over the course of the next days. It may be granted over the next few weeks.”

Beyond vaccination, Hamilton explained we are also seeing innovation in the world of testing as the FDA gave emergency use authorization for a new rapid at-home test.

“You get your little test, take a swab of your nose, makes it into a vial of liquid and then you put it into a very small battery operated machine,” Hamilton explained.

According to the FDA, this at-home rapid test can provide results in under 30 minutes.

“Other at-home kits, you prick your finger and a test your blood for antibodies, so looking for a past infection. This new rapid test is for a current infection. It sounds like from the preliminary data, but it works well,” Hamilton said.

Roose added, “Whether it’s coronavirus tests or vaccines in this case or treatment…that’s a good thing, as long as there is proven safety and efficacy. Having more options is something that gives people more accessibility to the right type of preventative and treatment techniques.”