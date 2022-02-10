SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The CDC is developing a plan to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages five and under.
That, as they wait to hear word from the US Food and Drug Administration on Approval. But, one local pediatrician isn't convinced the vaccine is effective for that whole age group.
Angela Hansberry said she wants to do her part to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, still isn't sure she wants to get her 4-year-old twins vaccinated if it's approved.
"My main concern is if it's going to be safe. Short term effects, long term effects…I, of course want to see the kids in school, I want to see the end to this pandemic so if we can be a part in helping that, I would love to be, but my kid's health is number one," said Hansberry.
Especially since she believes her children wouldn't suffer from severe COVID symptoms.
"Our family all had COVID, and the kids did just fine. So, knowing that, I'm a little bit more hesitant to have them vaccinated," explained Hansberry.
She said she'll be discussing her options with her doctor if the vaccine is approved.
Pfizer recently submitted their trial data to the FDA, asking for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to five years.
Dr. John Kelley, with Redwood Pediatrics, said the two doses they are proposing are one tenth of the adult vaccine. Although he believes it's safe, he told Western Mass News the data doesn't show it's all that effective.
"It does not show that it was preventing disease in greater than 50 percent of the kids in the two-year-old to four-year-old range," explained Dr. Kelley.
Dr. Kelley said for ages six months to two, the Pfizer studies show the vaccine protects against serious illness, and also prevents the age group from getting it and spreading it.
But in those ages 2-4, it only protects against serious illness, and doesn't necessarily prevent them from getting the virus all together. If it is approved, Dr. Kelley said it will be one of the first vaccines of its kind.
"This is way different than what usually happens. Usually, the pharmaceutical companies will not submit data to the FDA unless, a vaccine that is going to be used in the United States needs to be both safe and effective, effective meaning it prevents disease, and that means catching coronavirus in the first place," said Dr. Kelley.
However, Dr. Kelley said he doesn't think that necessarily means the vaccine shouldn't get approved.
"In this case, if it keeps kids out of the hospital, keeps them out of the intensive care unit, even though it doesn't prevent them from getting COVID, that may be good enough," said Dr. Kelley.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a temporary plan to roll out the vaccine to that age group. If approved, they hope to roll out about 10 million vaccine doses initially, with providers receiving doses on Feb. 21.
But for Dr. Kelley, he'll wait to see the data before he orders any doses.
"I'm going to have to wait and see. It's not a slam dunk. If it's safe and effective and this group approves it, then I absolutely and wholeheartedly support it," said Dr. Kelley.
The FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet Feb. 15 to discuss the vaccine.
Their decision and findings will then go to the CDC, who will decide if they will make the final recommendation.
