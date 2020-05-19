SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There is still much buzz surrounding President Donald Trump's admission yesterday that he is self-medicating in the fight against COVID-19 by taking the drug hydroxychloroquine.
It's an anti-malarial drug the FDA said can cause serious heart problems and can be life-threatening.
Now, doctors are urging the public not to take anything, including hydroxychloroquine, until checking with their physician.
The admission came during a press opportunity at the White House on Monday.
“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said.
He was questioned and asked to specify if he meant hydroxychloroquine, and he said he was.
He said he's been taking the drug, known for fighting malaria, for over a week as a prevention measure against COVID-19.
“In our country, we use it for rheumatologic diseases, lupus, often but other diseases as well,” said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk of Allergy & Immunology Associates of New England.
He said there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine can prevent or treat COVID-19.
“It’s an anti-inflammatory medicine, period,” he said. “It’s not an anti-infective medicine for viruses or bacteria.”
Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer back in March, however, the FDA has since issued a warning that it could cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm in coronavirus patients and should not be used outside of clinical trials.
Bayuk said there are other things to worry about in addition to heart concerns.
“The risk of having retinal damage is very high, so if I was the president's physician, I would make sure he had an eye exam because the last thing you want to do is cause someone to go blind, which can happen,” he said.
There is concern the president's admission could create a run on the drug.
“There are many people who need this medicine who've been taking this for months and years, and if they don't take it, their disease is going to get worse, which is a shame,” Bayuk said.
Bayuk is encouraging people to never take any medication without consulting their physician first.
“This is potentially a very toxic medication that is prescribed by people who are very experienced in prescribing it, and I would not take it without consulting someone like that, and I would not take it unless you have an indication that makes sense,” he said.
Monday night, White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement that the president is in very good health and has remained symptom-free.
