NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, another group of people becomes eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, getting one step closer to the general public turn in mid-April.
Staring on Monday, people 60 and older and some essential workers can start getting shots in their arms. Cooley Dickinson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Estevan Garcia told Western Mass News it's great to see the state continuing to move in the right direction.
"After to this point, we’ve had over 1 million residents of the state fully vaccinated, and that’s great work. We’re very excited for the next group to be vaccinated," he said. "The more folks we can get vaccinated, the more likely to be able to deal with all of the different variants that are out there. So really trying to get the vaccination and especially these individuals on the front lines this entire time. So, it’s time they are recognized and get vaccinated."
He added that for those who have been eligible, it may take some time to schedule appointments since there is a new large group of people offered the green light.
Dr. Garcia also said with more supply, more appointments will open up.
Not all essential workers become eligible. For a full list of essential workers who qualified to sign up tomorrow, click here.
