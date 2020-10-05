SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are staying on top of new developments as President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19.
His doctors have said the president could be discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center as soon as Monday.
Although the president has been in the hospital since Friday, he seems to be in good spirits, riffling off several tweets this morning and pushing forward with his campaign.
President Trump is said to be on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Health officials from Walter Reed Medical Center are giving the president multiple drugs.
“These include the anti-viral drug, Remdesivir. In addition, he's received a very powerful steroid called dexamethasone and he's been given an experimental therapy called REGN-COV2…This is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy that's not available on the market and it was given to him through a compassionate request through the FDA,” said Dr. Sarah Haessler, epidemiologist at Baystate Medical Center.
Haessler spoke during a coronavirus briefing in Springfield on Monday. She explained that monoclonal is an experimental antibody therapy. It’s also known as REGN-COV2.
Scientist choose two antibodies that best neutralize a version of the coronavirus. They then copy the two antibodies to make a treatment for COVID-19.
“At Baystate, we also provide all of the treatments that the president received except for this REGN-COV2. This is not available on the market. It's still in clinical trials and I would mention this is not FDA approved and the clinical trials are not completed with it. We don't know a lot about this drug because it hasn't made it into the medical literature yet,” Haessler added.
This comes as First Lady Melania Trump is also recovering from the coronavirus.
Most recently, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for coronavirus and so did two of her staffers.
Haessler said this is a good reminder to take all COVID-19 precautions.
“Unfortunately, the main strategy at the White House appears to have been testing without social distancing and mask wearing, which is seen in many photos of events and other things and so I think it should prompt us to step back for a minute and just think about the fact that we can't practice only one part of this control strategy,” Haessler explained.
