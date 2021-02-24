LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of California as golf legend Tiger Woods continued his treatment after suffering multiple leg injuries in a car crash that took place Tuesday morning.
Many questions are now lingering, how is he doing? How serious are these injuries, and what does this mean for his career?
Western Mass News got answers from a local doctor on how bad Woods' injury is and how tough his recovery will be.
Word from Woods's family that he is awake, responsive, and in recovery mode in his hospital room out in Los Angeles. But how severe are these injuries, and will Woods be back to himself again?
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Gerald Beltran from Baystate Medical Center, who said based on his knowledge of the injuries, it could be a long recovery."
Heartbreaking news to sports fans across the nation, after learning legendary golfer Tiger Woods is in the hospital, being treated for multiple leg injuries after a serious car crash Tuesday morning.
Doctors from the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said he suffered multiple open fractures to his lower right leg, where a rod was placed in his tibia, to having both screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.
"You have the bone there, and when it breaks, it does this. So it's not connected,” Baystate Medical Center Chief Pre-Hospital Disaster Medicine Dr. Beltran said. "So what you do, is they may put a rod in the center of the bone, to join them, to give it that integrity, and there are two bones in the middle part of your leg, there's the tibia and fibula. Both of the bones are there and when the injury is described as the fracture down lower, and a fracture up higher, there's two places where that bone is broken. So that's the concern."
But will Woods be able to play the sport he loves again? And how soon? Beltran said it could take some time.
"It really depends on the individual and those injuries because you may get complications from those injuries any time you put in any hardware. Does this get infected? The hardware fracture, something like that. That may delay the ability to return. Also, motivation," Beltran explained.
That is something Woods doesn't seem to lack, but with five back surgeries Woods has experienced, one recently in late December, Beltran said could play a role here too.
"Surgeries he's had before, which are, if you think about it, cumulative. He's got a lot of stuff that's been done to him, and it may impede, but if he's willing, motivated, number two, he could come back," Beltran explained.
Beltran added that Woods wearing a seatbelt prevented even more serious injuries. The L.A. County Sheriff announced Wednesday that he is not expecting there to be any charges in the crash as it was an accident and not a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.