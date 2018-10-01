SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the first day of October and as we head further into the fall season, another season is upon us: flu season.
Start washing your hands and covering your mouth. It may still be early, but doctors are gearing up for a busy flu season.
Dr. Daniel Skiest is an infectious disease specialist at Baystate Medical Center. He said that it's hard to predict when the flu season is going to start, so it's better to be prepared.
"The flu actually kills a lot of people every year, like tens of thousands of people every year in the United States, so it's really important that people get vaccinated," Skiest explained.
If you haven't already, doctors said that now is a great time to get your flu vaccine.
Whether you visit your primary care doctor or your local pharmacy, they are stocked up and ready to go and it's easy.
"It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to develop immunity response in the patient, about two weeks for full protection, so better off getting it now and don't worry about it," Skiest noted.
Skiest told Western Mass News that even if you got your flu shot last year, you'll have to get another one this year.
"The flu viruses that circulate can differ every year and we actually change the vaccine every year a little bit to try to get ready for what we think is coming in this year," Skiest said.
Skiest noted that medical experts look at the influenza viruses that are circulating the southern hemisphere to prepare for what we may see here.
"So that's how they actually change the vaccine. They see what's circulating there and if it differed from last year what was circulating here, then they make some tweaks in the vaccine, so it's better protective," Skiese added.
