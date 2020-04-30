SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a hopeful development in the fight against COVID-19 has many people talking.

Researchers said they have found a potential treatment in an experimental drug that could help patients recover faster from the coronavirus.

There’s evidence that the experimental drug Remdesivir may lead to a faster recovery from the coronavirus. It’s the first real sign of hope in the race to find a treatment.

“This is the first one that has really shown a hint of efficacy that it may actually help,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest with Baystate Medical Center’s infectious disease division.

In public comments on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced an experimental drug - Remdesivir - has been showing a possible faster recovery time in COVID-19 patients.

“It shows that the time of recovery was about 30 percent improved time of recovery, as defined as hospital discharge, return from normal activities and the average time to recovery was about 11 days," Skiest noted.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce an authorization for the drug in the near future.

Although the drug is still early in its clinical trial, these initial results are promising to local health officials.

“It’s exciting. I’m optimistic, but we still are a long ways from the end of this,” Skiest added.

Skiest told Western Mass News over Facetime that there are still many unknowns in terms of which COVID-19 patients would get the drug and how much it would cost.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have the drug in her hands in two weeks,” said Skiest.

Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, told Western Mass News over the phone that the drug has to be infused into a patient at a hospital and although the FDA may approve it soon, it doesn’t mean it will be seen in hospitals around here that quickly.

“In order to get the medication, there would need to be a participation in a clinical trial or directly given from the manufacturer,” Roose said.

Both doctors said although this is potentially good news, it does not make the virus go away or prevent the disease.