EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last month, a puppy died after being injured at an East Longmeadow doggie daycare center.

The daycare didn’t have a kennel license, and the town began reaching out to other businesses to comply.

In the weeks following Western Mass News’ coverage of Ollie’s death, the town of East Longmeadow began reaching out to other businesses they thought might need a kennel license and told them to limit the number of dogs in their care.

But then, they told those same businesses to disregard that limit.

Western Mass News spoke with one of those business owners who was contacted by the town and is confused about what comes next.

“I’m devastated; I feel so bad for the family,” The Dog Shop Owner Lori Curley said.

When Curley learned Ollie, the labradoodle, was injured at another doggie daycare in East Longmeadow, she said she was heartbroken.

Ironically, she used to watch Ollie at her daycare, The Dog Shop, also in East Longmeadow. But her shop wasn’t open the day Ollie needed care.

“It was just a horrific situation,” Curley explained.

Ollie’s owners said he died from his injuries sustained at Pampered Pets Doggy Daycare and Spa.

A Western Mass News investigation revealed they didn’t have a kennel license, and at the time, East Longmeadow town officials told us they advised them to get one.

After Ollie’s death, Curley got a letter that said her business requires a kennel license too, and that she needed to temporarily limit the number of dogs in her care.

“I have a special permit for doggie daycare,” Curley explained.

It’s not exactly a kennel license, but the special permit allows her, “caring for and maintaining, grooming, training, and safekeeping of pets of a domestic nature during normal daytime business hours that was approved,” Curley said.

Curley said she got her special permit in 2003 by amending bylaws in the town, allowing groomers to care for dogs only in the daytime.

Kennel licenses are mandated by state laws, and they don’t distinguish between overnight care and daycare services. They are issued by towns and cities.

To make things even more confusing, the town of East Longmeadow isn’t zoned for kennels.

Curley said she tried to apply for a kennel license in 2019 when she wanted to expand into overnight boarding but was told she needed to amend more town laws to get one.

Now in the weeks following Ollie’s death, Curley believes both the state and local towns need to change their regulations to oversee dog daycares like they would an overnight kennel or any place a dog is off-leash.

“There’s a groomer coalition that’s trying to work with the state so that we are both protected,” Curley added.

As for that letter Curley received, the town sent her another one telling her to disregard it.

Western Mass News reached out to the town of East Longmeadow for more information on why Curley got two letters within a short time.

“The notices have been rescinded, and the matter is with town counsel for further review,” Town Manager Mary McNally said.

The town manager said they plan to amend their bylaws regarding kennels, and she said she would answer after town lawyers were done looking into the issue.