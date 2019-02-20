SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are underway for this latest winter weather heading our way.
With a messy mix of snow and freezing rain about to hit Springfield, the DPW is getting ready.
"We will have a crew come in around the second shift. It's suppose to start around supper time, I think," said Vinny Desantis with Springfield DPW.
Desantis said that they are planning to cover all the main roads with salt.
"Get loaded with salt and standby at the top of the routes, so as soon as it starts, they're rolling for the first snow flake that hits the ground." Desantis explained.
So what are some things you should know about the storm?
In Springfield, a parking ban will start at 7 p.m. and as of late afternoon, the first flakes were already starting to fall.
Desantis said that sand trucks will begin going out at that point, hitting the main streets in the city Thursday at midnight.
The snow will stop and then freezing rain moves in. Desantis said that his team will monitor road conditions in the early morning hours.
Around 6 and 7 in the morning, the storm is expected to be over.
Desantis said that he doesn't expect a need for plows this time around. Ice is the concern.
"Worst scenario is freezing rain 'cause it just coats and it turns everything slick. It will turn your road you just salted...slick," Desantis explained.
However, Desantis doesn't expect that to be an issue.
"If the temperatures are close enough and there is enough salt on the road, it shouldn't be a problem for the main roads that gets salted," Desantis said.
The Springfield DPW will have a dozen crews out throughout the storm making sure the roads are safe.
It's important to note, however, they do not salt back roads, but call 311 if your road is slippery. They will throw down a mix of salt and sand.
