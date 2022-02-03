SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News checked in to see how local DPW crews plan to prepare for this upcoming winter storm.
The thing about this storm is it going to be raining above freezing first. So any pretreatment or sanding goes out the window. One DPW director calls this storm a backwards storm.
“Well, it sounds like we’re going to get a full bucket here. A full gamut,” said Marlo Warner, Greenfield DPW director.
Warner told Western Mass News that his part of the region is going to get a mix of everything. As our First Warning Weather team has forecasted. Warner said a storm starting with rain does not make pre-treatment useful.
“I called it a backwards storm. It starts with rain. And you kind of hit the roads with salt when it starts to freeze. And you gotta hit it with timing,” said Warner.
Meanwhile, DPW crews in Springfield will be on standby overnight whenever the rain switches over and temperatures go below freezing.
“We’ll be out overnight. Doing whatever treatment that we can. And obviously, once it turns into rain, sleet, freezing rain, whatever. we’ll be out there doing that," said Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli.
Cignoli said anyone with weather related cleanup issues in their neighborhood should reach out to the city.
“Get a call in 311. Get a call into 311 we get out there,” said Cignoli.
“The biggest thing to worry about at home is making sure your drains are not clogged. And be prepared, the morning commute could be icy,” said Cignoli.
