SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Crews are out right now prepping for the upcoming winter storm.
A parking ban is now in effect for several cities across our area and local officials said they will be towing cars throughout the night who are not complying. We’ve even seen several cars being towed away so far this evening.
"We're going to be out with several towns in full force tonight. please head the warnings because we will be out towing cars," said Stephen Gonneville, general Manager of Interstate Towing.
Crews around western Mass. are preparing for this weekend’s Nor’easter, that our Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologists have been tracking for several days.
Local cities and towns have parking bans in effect starting Friday night. Our Western Mass News cameras caught crews towing multiple cars in Chicopee not complying.
"Average hook rate is $108 dollars plus round trip miles and then storage once it comes back to the yard on top of that," sad Gonneville.
DPW crews stressed the importance of following the parking bans, otherwise plowing won’t be possible in neighborhoods.
"We need to have all the roads clear, especially some of the tighter streets. we have trouble with our equipment going through. We want to make sure that when we do plow, we're able to do as much clean up as possible," said Elizabette Batista, Chicopee DPW superintendent.
Crews in Springfield are also preparing. Director of public Works for the city, Chris Gignoli, said he has some concerns about the length of this storm.
"So if you plow a particular street, and you say you're done and you don't go back, there could be two and a half, three inches of snow there. So that's the sort of circular thing we have to keep doing, is going back to certain areas," said Cignoli.
Cignoli said his crews will be working around the clock this weekend, to make sure all the roadways are clean and safe.
"Our whole role at this point is making sure we have people for the storm, and make sure we have enough people after the storm, through rotations, to make sure we put out 10, 15 trucks afterwards to make sure we can do cleanup, and sanding and salting, and things like that," said Cignoli.
