WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Predicted winter weather expected Wednesday night that is nothing like the snowstorm two weeks ago, but a local department of public works crews are ready to treat roads if necessary.
Director of Westfield's Department of Public Works, Francis Cain, told Western Mass News crews are not expecting any issues with this weather but are always ready to go just in case.
"We have our standby guys and needed will bring them in, but we’re not expecting much in our area anyway, and not having to deal with a plow event maybe some spot treatment if it warrants that," Cain said.
He told Western Mass News although western Mass. may see some wet weather, the DPW is always stocked up on road salt this time of year.
Cain also wants people to remember to keep their storm drains clear to avoid any damage to houses.
