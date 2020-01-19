(WGGB/WSHM) - Snow clean up continues across western Mass after the storm yesterday.
Crews in two particular cities stepped up their snow removal game after receiving backlash during the last storm.
Western Mass News has told you about criticism with the Springfield Department of Public Works for the way crews cleaned up or didn't clean up after the snow storms at the beginning of this Winter season.
We’ve also heard from people in Holyoke who complained that their back roads and side streets were snow covered for days, but tonight, people are speaking out in a positive way, saying they now see a change.
"I think we’ve been heard," Holyoke resident Carlos Coppin tells us.
The Springfield and Holyoke Department of Public Works have been under fire this Winter season with residents complaining about the way their crews handled cleaning up after a snow storm, but as the snow returned Saturday night, crews were back out and many woke up Sunday morning to see an overall change.
"It’s a whole different story, because last time, it took them a couple days to clean the street, but this time, last night they started spreading salt in the street and this morning, when we woke up, and everything was so clear," stated Coppin.
Carlos Coppin and his wife, Isabel, talked to Western Mass News after the last snow storm in December, complaining about the way the Holyoke DPW cleaned their street, but on Sunday, those criticisms turned to praise.
"It's a big difference. You can see the traffic flow is a lot better. Very good. We’re happy. Last time, we asked for help. This time, I think it would be good to say thank you to the town of Holyoke,"
And there are similar improvements in Springfield.
"I got a lot of good comments from people saying the city of Springfield did a good job this time around compared to last storm. I’ve been driving around pretty frequently this storm and saw for myself, and I think the DPW did a great job," Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos says.
Councilor Ramos tells Western Mass News that residents complaints led to change.
"I think the oversight was key. The fact that we had more of an emphasis on oversight in making sure the DPW supervisors checked each street to make sure they were done that ensured the streets were cleared off. The fact that there were so many residents that came out and voiced their opinions and their concerns, it helped a lot," added Councilor Ramos.
The Springfield City Council is still discussing changes for how the city implements its parking ban, but those changes will most likely be seen next Winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.