SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Our first plowable snowstorm of the season is now behind us, and local DPW’s were hard at work clearing the roads here in western Mass.
We spoke with the deputy director of the DPW here in Springfield about how the intricate system in place to clear miles of roadways for residents and what lessons they’re taking to prepare for the next storm.
“Nice way to start off. You know, there’s always kinks in the first storm. this gets them out without too much difficulty,” said Vinny DeSantis, deputy director of operations for Springfield DPW.
Vinny DeSantis hunkers down in the Springfield Department of Public Works weather command center to oversee more than 100 snowplow drivers for the first big storm of the season.
“When you take a look, whatever’s in red is complete, the streets in black are still being worked on,” said DeSantis.
DeSantis told Western Mass News the intricate system of maps and cameras help him oversee and organize an intricate operation.
“It’s all on the board. So when pieces move around, we move them around on the board and then we know exactly where everybody is,” said DeSantis.
DeSantis and western Mass residents said Thursday’s four inch storm is always a good way to ease into the winter months.
“Well like any other winter day, four or five inches of snow, the air and snow blower cleared it quick,” said Percy Spence of Granby.
We wanted to know if COVID-19 affected the department staffing at all.
“Few vendors couldn’t make it in, somewhere due to breakdowns, some were due to staffing drivers,” said DeSantis.
With winter here to stay, what improvements could be made ahead of the next storm.
“I'd like to see all my contractors in if there’s a big one, there was a few people out of place, some of it was my fault…There could be a couple little tweaks there but all in all, it was good.”
DeSantis said crews will be on hand overnight for any final cleanups. If you have any issues to report, call Springfield Department of Public Works at 311 or (413) 736-3111.
