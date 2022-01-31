CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With the first big snowstorm of the winter behind us, public works crews in western Massachusetts worked throughout the weekend and even into Monday to clear the roads.
However, some people reached out to us frustrated about the condition of their streets, leaving questions about how different communities handled the snow cleanup.
Western Mass News checked in with the Chicopee and Springfield's Departments of Public Works to find out how plowing and parking bans were handled in each community.
“The overnight, we did not tow, just did ticketing and we did, that time, 292 tickets,” said Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli.
He told Western Mass News that the citywide parking ban went into effect Friday night with ticketing taking place overnight for vehicles that were not following the mandate. The Springfield DPW then began towing at 9 a.m. the next morning.
Western Mass News found a different approach to towing in neighboring Chicopee.
“The parking ban was in effect at seven on Friday night and that’s when we went out towing to clear the mains and clear secondary roads of any vehicles that were not complying with the parking ban,” said Chicopee DPW’s superintendent Elizabette Batista.
She said that they begin towing hours before it starts snowing due to the city's narrow roads that may cause difficulties for plow trucks and for the safety of their truck drivers.
“We try to divide the city into four parts, focusing on areas that are more densely populated and the roads are narrower, and we try to have one officer per crew,” said Batista.
The Chicopee DPW worked alongside Interstate Towing to complete the process. They urged people to obey the ban to avoid hefty towing fees.
“Every storm, it’s an ongoing issue,” said Stephen Gonneville, the general manager of Interstate Towing Inc. “The parking bans really need to be followed. I understand people need to park their cars.”
According to the Chicopee DPW, about 120 cars were towed in the city which Batista said is typical for the first big storm of the year.
“We successfully cleared the roads for sure, which helps us in general,” she told us.
“Consistency is key. We’re fairly consistent with our operations. We don’t really change what we do.”
The Chicopee DPW added that they received no complaints so far about messy roads. In Springfield, the DPW urged people to let them know if a street needs to be cleared.
